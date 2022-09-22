Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Couple To Have Eco-Friendly Festivities? Read On

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are busy prepping for their dreamy wedding. While the couple have not yet officially announced their wedding date, sources close to the couple have confirmed that the planning for D-Day has begun. As the wedding festivities are set to begin on September 30 in Delhi, another detail has been revealed by a source that the couple has decided to have an eco-friendly wedding.

An insider told India Today that the couple has jointly decided to put efforts with the help of their teams to make their wedding more environmentally conscious and eco-friendly. Both the actors have roped a wedding planning company who are sourcing natural elements, recycled or repurposed wood and eco-friendly décor items.

The source also mentioned that both Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at their wedding functions by curating more sustainable food experiences. The couple also have experts who are known for such experiences. The close source also told the media house that the teams have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the festivities as much as possible.

Earlier it was reported that Richa is preparing to be a regal bride and she has roped in a family of jewellers from Bikaner who have been in the business for 175 years now. According to ANI, the Khajanchi family is a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa. The news agency also reported that Richa and Ali are likely to tie the knot on October 4. The couple is planning to host a cocktail party, sangeet and mehendi ceremony followed by the wedding in Delhi.

It is said that a day after the wedding ceremony, the couple will head back to Mumbai and host a reception party for their family and friends. Notably, the couple met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and later fell in love and officially announced their relationship in 2017 when Ali shared a selfie with his lady luck on Instagram.

