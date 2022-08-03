Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Awarded for Their Achievements at the Maratea Film Festival in Italy

Ever since Richa Chadha marked her acting debut with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008), there has been no looking back for her. Over the years, she has been seen playing central characters in critically acclaimed films like the Gangs Of Wasseypur series, Fukrey (2013) and Love Sonia (2018), which won her praises. Actor Ali Fazal, on the other hand, has not only made his presence felt in the Hindi film industry but also on the global map with Victoria & Abdul (2017) and Death On The Nile.

The couple, who shared screen space in Fukrey, Fukrey Returns (2017) and Call My Agent: Bollywood (2021) is now all set to embark on the journey of becoming producers too with Pushing Button Studios and are awaiting the release of their first film, Girls Will Be Girls.

In a move to celebrate their achievements, the Maratea Film Festival in Italy has awarded Chadha and Fazal with the Outstanding International Talent Awards. The past winners at this festival include actors like Sophia Loren, Richard Gere and John Landis.

The couple has at several occasions graced international film festival red carpets, but this is the first time that they will be awarded together. Talking about this, Chadha says, “We were elated when we were told that the festival wants to award us. To know the past recipients of the award is such an honour. Ali and I are both looking forward to the festival and to be among peers, who love cinema as much as we do and to celebrate everything about the movies."

Fazal adds, “I’m elated and honoured that the Maratea Film Festival has chosen to honour Richa and me. This recognition means a lot to us as artistes of the world looking to bring change with our stories and actions. For a platform to internationally recognise our work and to give this title and award to us makes me very happy. I am glad to know that our work has had an impact in different parts of the world."

On the work front, Chadha will next be seen in Fukrey 3, Inside Edge 4, and the second season of both Candy and The Great Indian Murder. Fazal has a chock-o-block slate that includes Mirzapur 3, Khufiya and Gerard Butler’s Kandahar.

