Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Groove To Ranjha Ranjha In Unseen Video From Their Sangeet Ceremony; Watch

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot and their pre-wedding ceremonies are currently underway. While the two stars have been sharing several pictures from their intimate ceremonies, a new video from Richa and Ali’s Sangeet ceremony has now surfaced on social media.

In the clip, the couple can be seen grooving to the song Ranjha Ranjha. They also danced on the song Ambersariya from their 2013 movie Fukrey. Bride-to-be Richa Chadha looked gorgeous in a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra. On the other hand, Ali Fazal also looked dapper as he sported an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali’s Sangeet ceremony saw several other performances from their family members and friends. While Richa’s childhood best friend did a fun surprise performance for the couple, her brother also sang a song and did a Bhangra performance. Earlier, Richa also took to her social media handle and dropped pictures from the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. She used the hashtag ‘RiAli’ in the caption.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will tie the knot on October 4 in Mumbai and pre-wedding festivities are currently underway. The duo also hosted a reception in Delhi recently and will be holding another in Mumbai soon.

Richa and Ali have been dating each other for a long time now. They met for the first time in 2012 on the sets of Fukrey and fell in love with each other. The couple planned to tie the knot earlier too but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their plan.

Recently, Richa and Ali jointly also shared an audio statement in which the former said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love."

