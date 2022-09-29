Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin, Bride-To-Be Shares a Glimpse of Her Mehendi

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot and their pre-wedding festivities have already begun. On Thursday evening, Richa took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video in which she can be seen sharing a glimpse of her mehendi, beautiful bangles and nail art.

Initials of Ali’s name can also be spotted in her heena. However, it’s written in a way that it not only looks ‘A’ but ‘R’ too, which is the initial of the bride-to-be’s name. Apart from this, a little kitty’s face design can also be seen drawn with heena on Richa’s hand. Needless to say, the mehendi looks beautiful and speaks of the love the two actors share.

Earlier today, Richa and Ali jointly shared an audio statement in which the former said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will tie the knot on October 4 in Mumbai and pre-wedding festivities are also being held in the national capital. The duo will also host two reception events — one in Delhi on October 2 and another in Mumbai later.

For the unversed, Richa and Ali have been dating each other for a long time now. They met for the first time in 2012 on the sets of Fukrey and fell in love with each other. The couple planned to tie the knot earlier too but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their plan.

