Home » News » Movies » Richa Chadha And Hubby Ali Fazal Cherish Nature's Beauty On Their Uttarakhand Trip; Watch Video

Richa Chadha And Hubby Ali Fazal Cherish Nature's Beauty On Their Uttarakhand Trip; Watch Video

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently holidaying in Uttarakhand. The Fukrey actress took to Instagram to post a glimpse of their blissful holiday

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 11:18 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

Richa Chadha, hubby Ali Fazal ehnjoy their trip to Uttarakhand.
Richa Chadha, hubby Ali Fazal ehnjoy their trip to Uttarakhand.

Richa Chadha recently shared a post on Instagram where she and her husband Ali Fazal are seen amid the hills of Uttarkhand with a beautiful river stream and a garden of flowers. The post was captioned, “Me and my person, Uttarakhandi. November 2022 somewhere between the solar eclipse and the blood moon and the impending new moon was an intensely creative period, an entity taking shape.”

The duo are currently in Uttarakhand working on their first project as producers for the film Girls Will Be Girls.

Advertisement

The couple even shared several photos of the filming crew on social media with a heartwarming note that read, “I am so so proud of this lot of brilliant troopers who we have found ourselves collaborating with on so many levels. You all are pulling off a miracle and we see you, each of you and all those who are missing from these two frames. Thank you for Girls Will Be Girls. We still got days to go. And the last lap is always the hardest and the most fun. So, here's to Shuchi and the warriors who have put in their heart and soul and more to make this happen."

RELATED NEWS

The couple tied the knot on October 3 and celebrated their marriage with traditional ceremonies in the presence of friends and families.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Diwali, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared a glimpse of their celebration. The video showed the duo in beautiful traditional wear from Mayyur Girotra Couture with a caption that said, “Happy Diwali to you and yours …Sparkling in Mayyur Girotra and did rangoli with mor too! House cleaned up nice. Ali Fazal effortlessly dapper per usual! Pooja done. (https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkGzpp9vJ5u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and began dating in 2015.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 19, 2022, 11:08 IST
last updated: November 19, 2022, 11:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Set Couple Goals With Their Adorable Selfie, Check Out The Duo's Cutest Clicks Together

+10PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde Flaunts Toned Figure In Stylish Athleisure Sets During Gym And Pilates Classes, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures