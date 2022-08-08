Richa Chadha Confirms Wedding With Ali Fazal Will Happen This Year: 'Kar Lenge Kisi Tarah Se' | Exclusive

When will Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tie the knot? This has been a question that fans have been asking for years now. The couple was supposed to tie the knot in 2020 and had even made most of the arrangements. But as fate would have it, the pandemic struck and their wedding was indefinitely delayed. Ali and Richa have been trying to take out dates from their busy schedule for the shaadi, but it has proved to be a task. Now, it is being reported that the couple will be taking the vows in September. In an interview with News18 Showsha a couple of weeks ago, Richa confirmed that they should hopefully tie the knot this year, and even opened up about the audiences’ fascination with celebrity weddings.

When we enquired the actress about when the wedding will happen, Richa said, “I think shaadi… shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se… (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about COVID and want to be responsible. (We) don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year."

Talking about the audiences’ obsession with celebrity weddings, Richa said, “Who doesn’t want to have a little fun? I mean, I used to not get it but then all the recent celebrity weddings that have happened and how happy they make everyone when the pictures come out I get it now, I understand the fascination. Pehle, I wouldn’t understand it but now I get it. It’s like, sab ko life mein thodi khushi dekhne ka man kar raha hai (everyone wants to see some happiness)."

When we pointed out that we love how the couple exudes a glow at their wedding, Richa joked that it happens only when the wedding is going well, otherwise it is just makeup! Well, for Richa and Ali, it would not be a made-up glow for sure.

Ali and Richa will be sharing screen space for Fukrey 3. Richa has been prepping for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and was also taking Kathak lessons for the same. Meanwhile, Ali will return as Guddu Bhaiyya in the third season of Mirzapur.

