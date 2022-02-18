Richa Chadha Giving Free Hugs to People on Streets is Sweetest Thing to Watch Today

A video of Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is going viral on the Internet and winning hearts. In the clip, the Bollywood diva is holding a placard with a message, “Free Hugs". It was only a matter of moments before people started walking up to her and giving hugs.

The video has been captioned, “How cool is this. #richachadda seen giving hugs to everyone". It further said, “ONE LIFE GIVE LOVE AND SPREAD HAPPINESS".

The video has been posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle. Most of the netizens are loving Richa’s gesture. While one of the users wrote, “Good concept .. Of spreading love and positivity", another one said, “Such a sweet gesture". A fan, however, reminded her that the Covid was still there.

Answering the people who were trolling Richa, a user wrote that the video was two years old. He added that people leave positivity and start judging. Rich has also shared the same video. She had posted another video on self-love on Valentine’s Day. In this clip, the actor discussed some important moments of her life.

Richa Chadha is currently enjoying the success of her web series The Great Indian Murder. She has been a part of many successful films. The actor is currently dating her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal. Despite being busy, the actor takes time for social media. Not just that, she also loves interacting with people in reel and real life.

