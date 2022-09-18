Richa Chadha Reacts To Boycott Bollywood Calls, Questions Those Who Call Hindi Films 'Rubbish'

2022 has not been easy for Bollywood. While some movies impressed all and ruled the box office, most films faced the wrath of boycott calls. Whether it was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha or Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, several films faced negativity on social media. Even the recent Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was no different. However, actress Richa Chadha has now reacted to these boycott trends and asked those who say Hindi films are ‘rubbish’, if they have ever visited the sets of a movie.

Richa took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was seen travelling on a road in her car amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She then combined the video with another clip where the crew was seen performing Ganesh puja before beginning the shoot.

Questioning those who criticise the Hindi film industry, Richa captioned the video, “That’s me popping my head out after the (10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi) and that, with a quiet prayer is how we start shoot everyday in the Hindi film industry… prayers offered to the Vignaharta (Lord Ganesha). This is called “rolling Ganapati", and ends with chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya. I wonder if people who call the Hindi film industry rubbish have ever been to a set and looked at the people who work there… looked them in the eyes and repeated bs…I highly doubt it."

She also talked about how the boycott calls have impacted employment and added, “I believe some boycott type calls were made once again to dislodge people from their employment in the industry, I also believe the film has raked in plenty profits! Systems must break, be reimagined and transformed for sure. Everything will change soon❣️chin up, head up and May the Force be with us all."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Richa Chadha is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ali Fazal. Reportedly, their pre-wedding celebrations will kickstart on September 30 in Delhi and will conclude in Mumbai on 7th October. Currently, the actress is in Mumbai shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi whereas Ali has been shooting for Mirzapur 3. However, the two actors are scheduled to wrap up their shoot next week following which they will look into their wedding preparations.

