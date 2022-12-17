Richa Chadha Shares Snippets From Her Christmas Vacation in London With Ali Fazal, Watch Here

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s marriage was due for a long time. The adorable couple who had been dating for nearly a decade finally got married in October amid close kin and friends. Ever since, the two actors have been the talk of the town for their wholesome bond. Currently, the couple are chilling in London for the Christmas holiday and the Fukrey actress’ social media post is everything festive.

On Friday, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle to share a reel showcasing her with Ali Fazal exploring the streets of London. It showed snippets of them enjoying the green and lush scenery, taking the London tube, eating sumptuous food, posing in front of Christmas trees, taking a stroll in the park and much more. In her caption, she wrote, “tis the season!❣️best travel partner husband @alifazal9 , housing partner @vedikaoberoi , gaming partner @candiceferre , John, Xmas sightseeing and gluttony partner @sinbadphgura @neetalovesshoes! Thanks I am loved and precious and happy."

Advertisement

Several fans were ecstatic to see the endearing couple having a gala time. One of them wrote, “You’re glowing Richa!" Another one commented, “Stay Blessed! #RiAli" Someone also said, “Have a great holiday! You deserve it!" A fan stated, “This is really cute. So pretty you two!" You’re wonderful Richa! Happy Holidays and Stay Strong. Ignore all the negative comments from guys who aren’t even on the same level as you!"

Advertisement

Richa Chadha’s Tweet about Galwan had stirred a storm a few days back. Her statement came after Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi had stated that the Indian Army is “waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Chadha had written, “Galwan says hi" in response. Following the backlash, Chadha had deleted the tweet and issued an apology explaining It was not her intentions to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Advertisement

Her tweet read, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part."

She had further talked about her extended family having served the nation as soldiers. Chadha wrote, “As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratropper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

Read all the Latest Movies News here