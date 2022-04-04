Richa Chadha Showcases Amazing Transformation in Sexy Photoshoot; Talks About Healthy Weight Loss

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha took to Instagram on Monday and shared jaw-dropping pictures of her amazing body transformation. The actress seems to put off a lot of weight and seems ready to make heads turn with her steamy avatar.

In the pictures, we see Richa posing for the lens in a sexy low cut dress, that had a thigh-high slit. The actress looks gorgeous as she flaunts her toned physique. Donning dark eye shadow and a nude lip shade, the actress seems to take her fans’ breath away with her latest photoshoot.

Taking to the captions, Richa noted her experience while being clicked. She wrote, “I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art… while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do… but interesting still… we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later."

The actress thanked the photographer @ashishchawlaphotography and her make up artist too @nehasinghmakeupofficial @bikanta ❣️."

As she concluded the post, the Fukrey actress talked about healthy weight loss. She said, “healthy weight loss means you don’t lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact #richachadha #richandfamous #bollywood #photoshoots."

Soon after the pics were shared online, Richa’s friends from the industry as well as scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they lauded the actress’ body transformation.Lauren Gottlieb dropped a heart-shaped eyes emoticon, while Kavita Kaushik termed her “Omg, Too Sexy,"with a couple of heart shaped eyes emojis. Nakuul Mehta dropped fire emoticons, and Amayra Dastur wrote, : “Haye Garmi."

Speaking about her work front, Richa Chadha is currently enjoying the success of her web series The Great Indian Murder. She has been a part of many successful films. The actor is currently dating her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal. Despite being busy, the actor takes time for social media. Not just that, she also loves interacting with people in reel and real life.

