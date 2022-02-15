Richa Chadha Speaks of Body Image Struggles and Self-love in Special Valentine's Day Video

Richa Chadha took on Valentine’s Day with an impactful video speaking of the expectations the show business has towards actors. In the past too, the actress has spoken with candour about her struggles, about an eating disorder. She hinted in the video about gaining weight for Shakeela and the film not turning out right. But Richa highlighted that it’s a part of the work she does, much like any other performer.

From someone who dislikes advice, it is unlikely that the actress will want to give others advice on how she lost 15 kgs in 3 months. She spoke of being in a happier place today of being content with herself, her body, focusing on herself and being “well and fit" instead of fitting into a cookie-cutter homogeneity.

“Assuming that ‘Love is the absence of judgement", we’re most unloved by self. Happy Valentine’s Day!… Just wanna confuse the algorithm by posting something “out-of-syllabus"… was looking for depth (गहरी, सूक्ष्म, महीन बात), with utter disregard for likes and comments. Sometimes you just wanna talk, ya know ? Reframe what romance means to include self," she wrote in the caption.

The actress has been in the news recently for her impending with her beau Ali Fazal. The pandemic has forced the couple to postpone their wedding ceremony.

Richa was mosgt recently seen in the series ‘The Great Indian Murder’ alongside Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, ‘The Great Indian Murder’ is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s famous novel, Six Suspects and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

