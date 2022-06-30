Richa Chadha Taking Kathak Lessons to Prep for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi?

Looks like actress Richa Chadha is gearing up for her next film for which she is taking diction and dance lessons in Kathak. Richa while growing up has already been a trained Kathak dancer. What’s interesting is that Richa Chadha has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office quite a few times in the recent past, and we had even reported earlier that the director is extremely busy gearing up for his digital debut, ‘Heeramandi’ these days.

A source close to the film’s production says, “Heeramandi is one of the most ambitious projects till date for Sanjay sir. It being his digital debut which makes it even more special and challenging at the same time as one has to put their best foot forward. Richa has already been doing the look tests for the show and she is all set to play a crucial role. As part of it, she’s learning Kathak now and the classes have already begun ahead of the series shoot next month in Mumbai. Richa has been training for the last 2 weeks already and will continue training for another few days."

Well, if Richa is indeed a part of Heera Mandi, then it would be a great treat for fans. Reports had also been doing the rounds Netflix is shelling out a whopping Rs. 200 crores for the production of this ambitious web series. In fact, reports further suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is himself pocketing Rs. 60- 65 crores as the directorial fee. It has further been reported that Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Huma Qureshi will also be a part of the series. Moreover, News18 has exclusively learnt that the project will go on floors next week.

