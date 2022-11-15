Richa Chadha To Make Her International Debut Soon, Says 'Nice To See Crucial Roles Written For Indian Actors'

Richa Chadha started her career with Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. After that, there was no turning back. From playing a fiery Nagma in Gangs of Wasseypur to essaying a naive Devi Pathak in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan, the actress carved her own way in the Indian Cinema. And now, after a successful career in Bollywood, Richa is looking forward to headlining her first-ever International Project, which will be helmed by a British Film-maker.

While the details of the project remain under wraps, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress recently confirmed her international project while talking to the news agency IANS. “It is too early to reveal anything, but yes, I have read the script and I have decided to go ahead with it. The story is interesting and I really liked my character. It is nice to see crucial roles written for Indian actors in major international productions," she said.

Advertisement

Interestingly, this new development comes days after Richa’s actor-husband Ali Fazal was roped in Afghan Dreamers which is being directed by two-time Oscar-winning director, Bill Guttentag. The actor will also feature as one of the leads alongside Gerard Butler in the action-packed film Kandahar, which is set to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali are also gearing up to take their first production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, on the floors in Uttarakhand. Helmed by debutante Shuchi Talati, the film has already been in the news for the various prestigious grants it has received this past year. The story is set in a boarding school in a small town in the Himalayan foothills and follows a 16-year-old Mira, whose rebellious coming of age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age.

Talking about the project, Richa Chadha earlier told PinkVilla, “I am grateful for these humble beginnings as I always wanted to get behind good quality indies. Shuchi and I have been friends since college and I am happy to be a part of her journey. I am confident she will make a good feature which has huge international prospects."

Read all the Latest Movies News here