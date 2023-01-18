Richest Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed THIS Is The Most Expensive Thing He Bought

Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, and King Of Romance is undoubtedly one of the most influential actors across the country. He recently made it to the list of the richest actors in the world in which he was placed 4th and was the only Bollywood actor in the top five slot. According to the list, he has a net worth of almost 770 million dollars.

While the actor has numerous expensive things under his name, the actor once revealed that the most expensive thing he owns is his sea-facing bungalow, Mannat. Back in 2019, the actor while interacting with Radio Mirchi revealed, “I am from Delhi and Delhiites have the concept of living in a kothi (bungalow). In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not well off, they still own a small bungalow".

He added, “When I came to Mumbai, I was already married and was living in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother-in-law would keep saying, ‘You live in such a small house.’ Eventually, when I saw Mannat, it felt like that Delhi wala kothi and so I bought it and that was the most expensive thing I bought."

Reportedly, the huge Mannat mansion is worth Rs 200 crores. Every day several fans flock outside his sprawling sea-facing residence to get a glimpse of the actor. The ‘Pathaan’ actor often walks out to the balcony or terrace to wave at his fans, especially on his birthday and on occasions such as Eid or Diwali. Mannat is truly one of the prizes possessions of SRK. He even went on to say in another interview, “Even if I was broke one day, I would sell everything, but not Mannat."

The nameplate of the house was recently re-designed by his wife Gauri, who also is a renowned interior designer. The plate consists of crystals and emits light. Earlier while sharing a photo of the same on Twitter, she wrote, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated next ‘Pathaan’. The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 25.

