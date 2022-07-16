Ricky Martin Denies Accusations of Abuse And 'Sexual Relationship' With Nephew: 'It Is Disgusting'

An attorney for Ricky Martin has strongly denied shocking accusations against the singer that he was in a ‘sexual relationship’ with his nephew for seven months. Martin has been accused of abuse and incest by his 21-year-old nephew, Deadline reported.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be ― involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," his lawyer, Marty Singer, told Deadline. Singer said the accuser is “struggling with deep mental health challenges."

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

This came after Martin’s former manager Rebecca Drucker sued him for more than USD 3 million in unpaid commissions, according to the legal documents obtained by People. The lawsuit was filed with the Los Angeles Central District Court.

In her complaint, Drucker alleged that she helped Martin with his “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors" and that he “made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions."

Drucker further alleged that Martin “fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied" to her, forcing her to resign as his manager in April 2022.

She also alleged that Martin attempted to “threatened" and “forced" her to sign an agreement with a nondisclosure clause to silence Rebecca about his alleged mistreatment that she has both witnessed and endured."

