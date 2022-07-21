Ricky Martin Wins Trial in Court After His Nephew Withdraws Claims of Harassment, Sexual Relationship: Report

Singer-songwriter Ricky Martin has won the controversial case against his nephew who accused him of having a sexual relationship and then harassed him afterwards. The decision comes after Ricky’s 21-year-old nephew withdrew the claims he made against the Maria singer. As per a report by TMZ, the judge has dismissed the temporary restraining order that he had issued a week ago.

As reported by the entertainment portal, a Puerto Rico judge granted a restraining order against the 50-year-old singer, earlier this month. Ricky had responded to allegations made by his nephew in a court hearing on Thursday via Zoom.

Ricky’s legal team told TMZ, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure."

“And the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Ricky’s nephew had claimed he and Ricky had a 7-month sexual affair and after it ended Ricky began stalking and harassing him. Ricky strongly denied the allegations, saying he never had a sexual relationship with the man. The singer’s legal team said the nephew suffers from mental issues.

This came after Martin’s former manager Rebecca Drucker sued him for more than USD 3 million in unpaid commissions, according to the legal documents obtained by People. The lawsuit was filed with the Los Angeles Central District Court.

In her complaint, Drucker alleged that she helped Martin with his “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors" and that he “made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions."

Drucker further alleged that Martin “fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied" to her, forcing her to resign as his manager in April 2022.

