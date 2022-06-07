Ricky's Grammy Finally Un-Kej-ed: Stuck in Customs for 2 Months, Medallion to Reach Musician Soon

Two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej has been waiting patiently for two months to get his Grammy medallion that had been stuck with the Bengaluru Customs. Having got no response, he posted on social media asking the Customs Department to release it to him.

After seeking help from the Customs Department in Bengaluru, Chennai and the headquarters in Delhi, the famed musician tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that his Grammy medallion has cleared Customs and would be delivered to him on Wednesday. Ricky Kej also thanked Customs for “swift intervention" and appealed to his fans not to blame the department as they may not have been aware of his precious cargo.

Speaking exclusively to News18.com before the good news reached him, Kej had said he would wait for his Grammy award to reach him as per procedure. He added that he had tweeted about the delay just to bring it to the notice of officials.

After Kej tweeted about the delay, Commissioner City Customs, Bangalore, asked the Grammy winner for the airway bill number or any reference number that would help track the package which was sent though FedEx. The musician obliged and also made a request to social media users not to blame the Customs.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Ricky Kej had tweeted about his harrowing experience at the Bengaluru Airport’s immigration counter while returning from the Cannes Film festival. “Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport. Been in the line for over an hour now. Currently well over 1000 people are waiting, not all counters working, staff is clueless, inefficient. @BLR Airport why have so many flights, when there is no capacity?"

Kej had also shared a video of a long queue of travellers waiting at Immigration. This came just a month after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw angrily tweeted about the immigration facilities at KIA.

Shaw also expressed disappointment at Kej’s Grammy medallion being delayed.

“That’s shocking and shameful. What’s with our customs?" she tweeted.

