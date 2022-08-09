Ridhi Dogra Slams Those Blaming Her For Raqesh and Shamita's Break-Up, Calls It 'Nonsense'

The news of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s break-up left ShaRa fans upset and heartbroken. While some of the social media users respected their decision, others also blamed Raqesh’s former wife and actress Ridhi Dogra for the same. The incessant trolling and name-calling compelled Ridhi to issue a statement, calling out her online bullies who were relentlessly putting the onus of Shamita and Raqesh’s split on her.

“Ok guys. I’m seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post out marriage and I stand by all my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves," Ridhi Dogra’s statement read.

She also stated that she would like to give a hug to everyone who is currently shaming her as she feels they are deeply hurt by Raqesh’s break-up with Shamita. “And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars, I would love to personally hug out everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt. But this entire situation that I am being constantly being pulled into is not even being remotely my circus. So please for your own sakes stop this negativity," the statement added.

“I truly want to send you all love and healing. But of course…After this explanation (that I honestly don’t need to give but I am doing it so you all get peace), if you still want to continue being negative and if beating me down helps you channelize your hurt. I’m happy to help," Ridhi further wrote.

For the unversed, Ridhi Dogra tied the knot with Raqesh Bapat in 2011. However, the two parted ways in 2019. Later, Raqesh fell in love with Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss OTT house and they started to date each other. Last month, Raqesh and Shamita issued separate statements and announced that they are no longer together.

