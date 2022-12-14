Ridhi Dogra Talks About Her Delhi Connection with Jawan Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan

The new year is going to be exciting for actress Ridhi Dogra, especially with several big projects nearing their release. Ridhi Dogra has done some remarkable work in the television industry. Now, the actress will be seen in Atlee Kumar’s directorial along with Shah Rukh Khan and in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. She was last seen in projects like Married Woman and Asur where her performance was highly appreciated.

And now that she is all set to be in Jawan and Tiger 3, she expresses how she looking forward for 2023. Ridhi says, “I am very excited for the coming year as I have worked with some incredible actors and story tellers on some really exciting projects."

Talking further about her A-list co-stars, Ridhi shares, “They are very humble and incredibly modest co-stars. One thing that’s common between them is their humility when it comes to their craft. It’s been such a comfortable environment working on every set and specially in ‘Jawan’ with Shah Rukh Khan. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love, admire and respect him. I have grown up admiring him as a person over and above him as an actor, and to interact with him in person, to shoot with him, discuss scenes with him is such beyond surreal. I say it with a sense of honor that there is my life before I shot with SRK and a life the day after I did. Also, since he is from Delhi, I felt quite at ease around him and speaking to him. His sense of humour is the distinct Delhiite sense of humour. Also, he has a way of putting you at ease and making you feel comfortable in his presence.

Ridhi Dogra will be making her debut as a lead in Lakadabaggha, which is a story about an ordinary boy on an extraordinary mission - to fight against the illegal animal trade industry. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Pitchers 2, Jawan, and Tiger 3.

