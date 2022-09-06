Rift Between Vijay and Mahesh Babu Fans Turns Ugly; Know Full Story

Whether it comes to the fanaticism of celebrity fans, obnoxious hashtags occasionally appear on the trending list. Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay are two actors that have a sizable fan base. On social media, their followers are also highly active.

Thalapathy Vijay has, as we all know, consistently appeared on the trending list, and Twitter has acknowledged this. However, right now, social media is on fire as a meme war has broken out, out of the blue between fans of both the stars, for reasons not clear.

Since Monday, September 5, fans of Mahesh Babu have been attacking Vijay online and trending objectionable hashtags against him. Hashtags like “National Troll Material Vijay", and “Boycott Lesbian Vijay" and since then Vijay fans have also started retaliating by trending hashtags like ‘Boycott Gay Mahesh Babu". Take a look at some of these cringe-worthy tweets.

The reason that irked Mahesh Babu fans all of a sudden is not clear but it seems some of them were upset with Vijay remaking Mahesh’s Telugu movies like Pokkiri and Okkadu in Tamil. Pokkiri was the title of the Tamil version, which was headed by Prabhu Deva. The main characters in the film were Asin and Thalapathy Vijay. Okaddu was remade in Tamil as Ghilli, again with Vijay in the lead.

Mahesh Babu is currently occupied with filming his project with SS Rajamouli. It will be an action film with him playing a dashing spy. Mahesh Babu is working with Lloyd Stevens for the film. Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are coming together for Thalapathy 66

