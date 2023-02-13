Cara Delevingne turned into a cheerleader for Rihanna at her Super Bowl performance that took place on Sunday, February 12. She was in the front row seats to support the Umbrella songstress as she delivered a medley of her greatest hits during the halftime show. But what stole the limelight was the t-shirt that the supermodel chose to wear for the event. The 30-year-old shared a glimpse of her appearance during the game and a photograph of her attire on Instagram. In the photograph, Cara stands tall right in front of the football field sporting a top that reads, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

In another still, the supermodel rolls above the t-shirt, flashing her black bralette and the inside of the top that features Rihanna’s face secured tight in a football helmet. The stunning t-shirt comes from the shelves of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty ‘Game Day’ collection. The 34-year-old global icon took over the stage in Pheonix clad in a head-to-toe bright red body suit. While sharing the photograph online, Cara did not fail to mention that she forever belongs to ‘Team Rihanna’. Take a look at the post here:

One of the major highlights of Rihanna’s performance came when the singer revealed she was pregnant. The Umbrella hitmaker played the big reveal during the opening moments of her set by rubbing her belly over the zipper of the outfit. It was layered over a body-hugging suit that flaunted her curves. A representative of the singer later confirmed to People that she is expecting her second child.

Rihanna’s beau ASAP Rocky was also present during her halftime show, supporting her lady love from the stands. He was caught filming and dancing along with the soon-to-be-mommy. It was back in May 2022 when the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Meanwhile, Rihanna took a brief hiatus from her music career and did not release any solo album ever since January 2016.

In the past seven years, her only solo track, Lift Me Up, was released in October, last year. It was a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman for the Marvel flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna earned an Academy Award nomination for the track.

