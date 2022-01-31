UNION
BUDGET 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cryptocurrency Latest Rates Ahead of Budget

  • Stock Market Weak Ahead

  • Journey of Budget Bag

  • 75% Positive About Economic Growth

  • 1st Part of Budget Session to have 10 Sittings

  • What is Economic Survey 2022

  • Tracing the Journey of the Budget Papers

  • A Look at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022 Team

  • Petrol, Food Prices to Increase?

  • What Industry Wants from This Budget

  • What to Expect in Budget 2022-23

  • Union Budget to be Presented at 11am on Feb 1

    • LIVE TVLIVE BLOGDetailed View
    Home » News » Movies » Rihanna Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On Stroll With A$AP Rocky In New York | See Pics

    Rihanna Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On Stroll With A$AP Rocky In New York | See Pics

    Rihanna is pregnant with her first child. She was seen strolling in New York, debuting her baby bump with A$AP Rocky. (AP File Photo)
    Rihanna is pregnant with her first child. She was seen strolling in New York, debuting her baby bump with A$AP Rocky. (AP File Photo)

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky publicly transformed their longstanding friendship into a romance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Advertisement
    Associated Press
    Updated: January 31, 2022, 22:59 IST

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she’s pregnant with her first child. Despite the frigid temperatures, the 33-year-old singer and fashion mogul showed off her bump in a long open pink coat (vintage Chanel) and ripped jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem, which is A$AP’s home neighbourhood.

    In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces. In another, he kisses her forehead. Her bump was well adorned with a long jewelled necklace.

    Advertisement

    Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City: “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA."

    RELATED NEWS

    After months of dating rumours, the two publicly transformed their longstanding friendship into a romance during the pandemic. In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019, A$AP called her “my lady" and “the love of my life." Of the relationship, the “PMW" rapper spoke of their travels the previous summer in a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond.

    Asked what it felt like to be in a relationship after his past as a ladies’ man, he said: “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One." He also spoke of having children in the future, telling GQ: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. … I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child."

    Advertisement

    No further details about the pregnancy were disclosed.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

    Follow us on

    first published: January 31, 2022, 22:57 IST