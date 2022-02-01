Rihanna Is 'So Thrilled' About Her Pregnancy; Boyfriend ASAP Rocky Has 'Never Loved Her More'

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky. The couple was clicked hand in hand taking a stroll through the streets of New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink puffer jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump.

A new report in Us Weekly claims that the couple is super excited about embracing parenthood. “ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant," a source told Us Weekly. “They’re both very excited to be parents." The “Umbrella" singer, 33, has been vocal in the past about her desire to start a family. “Rihanna has wanted to be a mother for many years now and she’s so thrilled it’s finally happening," the insider said.

Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City: “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA."

After months of dating rumours, the two publicly transformed their longstanding friendship into a romance during the pandemic. In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019, A$AP called her “my lady" and “the love of my life." Of the relationship, the “PMW" rapper spoke of their travels the previous summer in a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond.

Asked what it felt like to be in a relationship after his past as a ladies’ man, he said: “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One." He also spoke of having children in the future, telling GQ: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. … I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child."

