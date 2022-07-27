Rinke Khanna, The Younger Daughter Of Rajesh Khanna And Dimple Kapadia, Turns 45

Rinke Khanna, the younger daughter of actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia turns 45 this year. The actress made her acting debut in 1999 with the Hindi musical romance Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. The movie starred debutants Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri.

The movie was set against the backdrop of a Performing Arts College. And the film was groundbreaking for the Bollywood film industry, presenting 300 debutants in the cast and crew, for the first time in the Indian Cinema. She also appeared in other movies like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and Chameli. The actress also made her Tamil debut in 2001 with the film Majnu. Notably, this was the only Tamil film she ever acted in.

But today, on her birthday, let’s shed some light on some unknown facts related to the actress’s childhood.

Rinke was born on July 27, 1977. But during the time of her pregnancy, Dimple Kapadia was upset and confused. But when she gave birth to her second daughter, Rajesh Khanna got a big shock. According to film journalist Ingrid Albuquerque, “Rajesh had not even looked at his second daughter properly for several months. The family even forgot to name this little girl. Later, this girl was named Rinke."

In the beginning, the actor was upset about the fact that the second child was not a son. At the time, his career was also going through a bad phase, but later little Rinke won Rajesh Khanna’s heart with his mischief and innocence. Both his daughters — Twinkle and Rinke — became the lifelines for Rajesh and they loved him to bits. Rinke remained very close to her father until his last moments and also took great care of him.

In Rinke Khanna’s personal life, the actress tried to make a career in films but when she did not get success, she distanced herself from showbiz. Later, the actress got married to businessman Sameer Saran in the year 2003 and shifted to the UK. Now the couple is parents to a daughter.

