Rinku Rajguru Posts Photos in Blue Saree, Fans Compare Her To Smita Patil

Popular Marathi actress Rinku Rajguru’s look in Saree has reminded many people of veteran actress Smita Patil. Rinku recently shared some pictures of hers in a saree on her Instagram handle. She is looking extremely pretty in a blue saree. The actress has kept her look very simple as she has tied her hair in a basic bun. Rinku is wearing simple small earrings and a basic chain.

These pictures have received a number of likes and comments. Posted a day ago, the photos have garnered more than fifty nine thousand likes. One of the fans remembered the late actress Smita Patil after seeing Rinku in the saree. In the comment section the user said that she looks like Smita Patil in these pictures. Another one commented, “Your smiles make my day beautiful. Thanks". A third user wrote, “Big fan mam from Telangana".

Rinku looks gorgeous in everything that she wears. Be it a western dress or an Indian saree, the actress makes the fans go crazy with her beauty. Rinku often remains in the news for her social media posts. Be it some reels, videos or her gorgeous pictures, she gets all the support from her fans.

All her posts receive thousands of likes and views and the similar happened this time as well. Rinku is currently paying a lot of attention to her fitness. She has worked hard on her body and achieved a great transformation. She also shares her workout pictures. Rinku’s another photo in blue saree had also gone viral recently.

Rinku rose to fame with the 2016 cult Marathi blockbuster Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule.

