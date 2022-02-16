RIP Bappi Lahiri: Disco Dancer, Tamma Tamma and More - Evergreen Superhit Songs of The Composer-Singer We All Love

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away. He breathed in last in Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. His doctor confirmed the news and said that the singer’s blood pressure was low when brought to the hospital. “Bappi Lahiri passed away a little before midnight. When the family got him to the hospital his blood pressure was low and the pulse couldn’t be felt. We tried to revive him but it was too late," Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist, and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician, told News18.com.

>ALSO READ: Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates

Advertisement

As the nation remembers Bappi Lahiri, one must talk about the singer’s great contribution to the music industry. Bappi Da gave several superhit songs during his career. He is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco. Whether it was Bappi Lahiri’s Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, or Sharaabi, each of these songs is evergreen and everyone’s favourite. Take a look at some of Bappi Lahiri’s superhit songs:

>Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache - The song was released in 1979 and was sung by Usha Uthup along with Bappi Da. To date, the song makes everyone tap their feet whenever it is played.

>Tamma Tamma Loge - The song was a part of the movie, Thanedaar which was released in 1989. Tamma Tamma Loge was sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal and features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Recently, a remake of the song was also made for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Advertisement

>De De Pyaar De - It was this song that made Bappi Da a household name. The song was from the film Sharaabi and was crooned by Kishore Kumar.

>Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja - It is another of Bappi Lahiri’s superhit songs which was released in 1982. The song was produced by B Subhash.

>I am a disco dancer - Bappi Da’s this song is everyone’s favourite. It was released in 1997 and was part of the movie Disco Dancer. The song featured Mithun Chakraborty and was a massive hit.

Advertisement

>Ooh La La - The song was a part of the 2011 movie The Dirty Picture. It was sung by Shreya Ghoshal along with Bappi Lahiri. The song also won several awards and became extremely popular.

>Tune Maari Entriyaan - Part of the 2013 movie Gunday, the song featured Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. It was sung by Neeti Mohan along with Bappi Lahiri.

Advertisement

Rest in peace, Bappi Da!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.