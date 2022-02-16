RIP Bappi Lahiri: From Love For Gold To Cars, Singer-Composer's Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned

Social media is flooded with fans, celebrities, politicians, and friends expressing grief at the sudden demise of Bappi Lahiri. The veteran singer and composer passed away on Tuesday night (February 15). He breathed his last in Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital. He was 69.

While Bappi Da gave several superhit songs, there’s one more thing for which the singer always made headlines. Guess what? His love for gold. Bappi Lahiri’s love for gold was known to all. He always used to wear a lot of gold jewellery. My India News cites an election affidavit that was filed in 2014 and claims that Bappi Da had about 754 grams of gold.

Moreover, as reported by caknowledge.com, Bappi Da had a net worth of Rs 22 crore. Reportedly, the singer used to charge Rs 8 to 10 lakh for a song in films. He also used to earn via live concerts and by judging television reality shows. Bappi Lahiri also brought a luxury house in Mumbai in 2001. If reports are to be believed, the price of this property is Rs 3.5 crore. Moreover, Bappi Da is also said to have properties in several other cities of the country. However, not many details about the same are known.

Bappi Lahiri was also very fond of cars. The singer had five cars which also included BMW and Audi among others. He also owned a Tesla X which is worth Rs 55 lakh.

Meanwhile, talking about the singer’s death, his doctor exclusively told News18.com that Bappi Da’s blood pressure was low when he was brought to the hospital last night. “Bappi Lahiri passed away a little before midnight. When the family got him to the hospital his blood pressure was low and the pulse couldn’t be felt. We tried to revive him but it was too late," Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist, and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician said.

Social media is already flooded with fans, friends and celebrities expressing grief on Bappi Da’s demise. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others offered their condolences. People from the music fraternity including Vishal Dadlani, and Adnan Sami among others also paid their tribute.

