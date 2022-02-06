RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and Other Bollywood Stars Mourn An 'Unbearable Loss'

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has created a void that can never be filled. The legendary singer passed away on the morning of Sunday, February 6. Soon after her demise, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts and called it an ‘unbearable loss’.

Salman Khan shared a picture of himself along with the late singer and wrote, “U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever." Filmmaker Karan Johar also penned down an emotional note. “Today heaven truly gained the voice of an angel. I grew up listening to Lata ji’s song and as I mourn her loss today - I know with absolute confidence that unki “awaaz hi pehchan hai & she has left an indelible mark on our Indian culture for many generations to come," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog and wrote, “She Has Left Us..The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace."

Advertisement

>ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Queen of Melody’ and ‘Nightingale of India’, Passes Away Aged 92

Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundrra, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Mahesh Babu, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut among other actors also paid tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India’.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital earlier in early January after getting tested positive for coronavirus. However, she passed away due to multiple organ failures. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital has issued a statement revealing the same. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.

Rest in peace, Lata Mangeshkar!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.