RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Virat Kohli To Manish Malhotra, Indian Personalities Who Met Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at 96. The news came as a shock to the entire world. Buckingham Palace on Thursday had informed that the doctors were concerned about the Queen’s health and had recommended that she remained under medical supervision.

Soon after the reports of her death surfaced, a statement from Britain’s new King Charles III said that the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, his “beloved mother" is a “moment of greatest sadness" for him and all members of the Royal Family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," it read. Tributes from every corner of the world continue to pour in. Even several world leaders have expressed grief and called it an “irreparable loss."

Here’s a look back at the famous Indian personalities who got the opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth II.

Before the beginning of the World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli met Queen Elizabeth II in England. The former Indian skipper along with other captains of the other teams wereinvited to the iconic Buckingham Palace. Virat even shared a glimpse of the event on his social media handle where he wrote, “It was an honour meeting Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace yesterday."

During the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017, Queen Elizabeth II met the Indian delegation which included prominent personalities including Kapil Dev.

The same grand event saw actor Kamal Haasan greeting the Queen of England. Overwhelmed by his meeting, the actor shared some glimpses on his Facebook account and wrote, “The Queen seemed in good health and remembered her visit to India fondly. The Duke of Edinburgh was in great shape and health as well. The exchange was brief as there were too many people. You might remember during Her Majesty’s visit to India, she visited my film set. Probably the only film shooting she had attended in her whole life."

At the same event, Queen Elizabeth II also greeted singer and actor Gurdas Maan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Even the founder of the popular Indian jewellery House Amrapali, Rajiv Arora met Queen Elizabeth II during the grand reception organised at Buckingham Palace back in 2017. Check here

Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar and his wife Neha Kapur were also spotted at the reception. Kunal even went on to speak about the great initiative.

Sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar along with filmmaker Joe Wright were spotted discussing their work with The Queen at the event.

