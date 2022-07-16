Rise Of South Cinema: Allu Arjun Features On Cover Of An English Magazine

Even before the Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise released in December last year, and took the nation by storm, Allu Arjun still enjoyed a sizable fan following in the northern states and among Hindi audiences. He just needed his first pan-India release to further propel the fan following, and reach greater heights. Pushpa: The Rise did exactly that.

Allu Arjun also emerged as one of the stars from the South film industry whose films took the box office by storm in the last few months, including Valimai, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

With accolades still coming in, Allu Arjun now has yet another achievement he can boast about. The actor has just made it to the cover of the prestigious India Today magazine for its July edition.

“The South Swag. The secret behind the crossover success of Southern films and their leading actors," the caption of the cover page image read.

The cover story takes a detailed peek on the emergence of the South film industry as a formidable competitor to Bollywood, and how South Indian films and actors stormed the citadel of Hindi cinema.

The fact that Allu Arjun is seen on the cover photo suggests that he is one of the frontrunners in South cinema’s ascent to the top of the Indian film industry.

This also emphasises the surge in Allu Arjun’s popularity across India as a result of Pushpa: The Rise and the marketing for it. Recently, the film also made another record by being the first album in India to reach 5 billion views.

The actor is currently vacationing at some unknown foreign location prior to Pushpa: The Rule’s official launch. The Arya star was recently spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning. After recently returning from a lengthy vacation with his family in Africa, he is currently enjoying another vacation.

