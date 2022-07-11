Rishab Shetty and Diganth to Team Up For For Abhijith Mahesh’s Next

Sandalwood actors Rishab Shetty and Diganth will soon be seen sharing screen space in debutante Abhijith Mahesh’s new film. The project will be launched soon and produced under Rakshit Shetty’s home banner Paramvah Studios.

Further details about the film are currently under wraps, but one thing is sure the makers will take at least a couple of months for the launch, as Diganth recently underwent neck surgery and is now recovering.

The actor has been advised by doctors to take a rest of three months. Meanwhile, the team will be busy with the pre-production works of the film. Director Abhijit, speaking about the project, said that the title will only be revealed during the launch of the project.

In addition, on the occasion of Rishab’s birthday, the production house Paramvah Studios on July 7 shared a poster from the film with the actor’s photo and wrote, “Wishing the livewire @shetty_rishab a very happy birthday! Can’t wait to get the “Party" started with you #ParamvahStudios."

Apart from Rishab’s picture, the new poster of the upcoming film also showcases a boarding pass from Bangalore to Bangkok.

Speaking of the director, Abhijit has been part of Rakshit Shetty’s writing team for The Seven Odds and has also worked as a writer for films like Kirik Party, Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Katheyondu Shuruvaagide, and Avane Srimannarayana.

Promised to be a fun ride, the film will see a big star cast. It is likely that the film will see Rishab playing a man with a childlike enthusiasm towards everything, whilst Diganth will appear in a totally opposite role.

