Rishab Shetty And Sapthami Gowda Promote Kantara At India Gate In New Delhi

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been ruling countrywide headlines ever since its theatrical release on September 30. After Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, the action thriller has become the third Kannada film to have piqued the curiosity of audiences from all corners of the country this year. While Kantara continues to observe a dream run in cinema halls across India, Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda recently jetted off to New Delhi to promote the blockbuster film in the National Capital.

On Saturday, November 5, the actor-duo was spotted promoting their film at India Gate in all-white ensembles. Rishab sported a traditional South Indian outfit, which comprised a white shirt, a matching lungi with hints of black and a pair of black loafers. Sapthami, on the other hand, rocked a white Anarkali dress with intricate embroidery work. She complemented her ethereal outfit with statement diamond-encrusted gold earrings and a classic watch.

Before Delhi, Rishabh Shetty had extensively promoted Kanatara in Mumbai, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, among other Indian cities. In one of his promotional interviews for the Kannada film, the actor-director revealed that he has been receiving Hindi film offers after Kantara’s success. He told ANI, “I got offers from Bollywood filmmakers but right now, I want to make films in Kannada only."

“I adore Mr Bachchan, I like him and even in the younger generations, actors like Shahid Kapoor or Salman Bhai and many more, I like each one of them," shared Rishab.

Meanwhile, Kantara has entered the Rs 300 crore club in India with its 38-day-long run in theatres. The film’s worldwide box office collection reportedly stands at a mammoth Rs 343 crores. According to reports, the Rishab Shetty directorial is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video by the end of November.

