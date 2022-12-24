Rishab Shetty Breaks Down Kantara Climax Scene, Reveals Getting 'Scratches' On His Back

Rishab Shetty has risen to countrywide fame with his latest Kannada film Kantara, making him a constant at most year-end round-table interviews by media portals this year. Rishab, who has written, directed and played the protagonist in Kantara, garnered heaps of praise from critics and audiences alike for his earnest performance in the film’s hair-raising climax. Now, he has broken down the Kantara climax sequence by shedding light on some BTS moments in a recent video shared by Netflix.

Kantara debuted in theatres on September 30 and went on to mint more than an astonishing Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. After an impressive run in theatres across the nation, the blockbuster film made its way to OTT, with the original Kannada version and its Hindi dub streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, respectively. And it received an overwhelmingly amazing response from viewers on both streaming platforms.

Following Kantara’s release on Netflix, the streamer shared a six-minute video of Rishab Shetty, as he spoke about the critically acclaimed film’s pre-climax fight sequence where he was brutally beaten by landlord Devendra Suttooru’s henchmen. In the clip, Rishab also opened up about the physical and emotional turmoil that he underwent, and how he had to continue shooting despite having his skin burned and scratched.

Elaborating on the climax fight sequence, Risha Shetty shared, “Before the Guliga sequence, there is a fire sequence. People hit me with firesticks. I had scratches all over my back. My skin got scratched and burnt. There were blisters everywhere. If we would have tried to do it with VFX or used a body double, then it would not have looked real. Nor did we have the time for it. I was also losing my patience. I was so angry. If someone would’ve tried to annoy me then, I would’ve hit them."

Kantara is among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022. After KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona, it became the third superhit pan-Indian film to come out of the realms of Kannada cinema this year. Kantara is also the second highest-grossing Sandalwood film of all time, with Yash’s KGF 2 in the first spot.

