Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty took to social media to share pictures of his meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, in Bengaluru. Taking to Twitter, the actor summarised his experience of meeting the PM and revealed what he discussed with him. In the pictures from their meeting, Rishab Shetty is seen donning traditional attire - a white dhoti and a matching shirt as he posed for the pics.

The Kannada actor penned his experience in the caption to the pics as he wrote, “Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia."

Rishab Shetty fans were excited to see his pics with the PM of India and several fans dropped heart emoticons. One of the fans commented, “Proud of u Anna. Rishab Shetty."

The Prime Minister was in the city to inaugurate Aero India 2023. However, before the inauguration, he met with the Kantara star, the KGF actor, and the Kannada film producer. In the pictures that surfaced online, the stars were seen posing with PM Modi.

Apart from Rishab, PM Modi also met KGF star Yash and film producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. PM Modi meeting with the Kannada film industry stars is a moment of pride for Kannada cinema. The industry, in the past year, has reached new heights. With KGF 2 and Kantara achieving blockbuster success and getting India’s attention, the Kannada industry is only reaching newer heights.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab and Yash have been busy on the work front as well lately. Rishab recently announced Kantara 2 on the occasion of Kantara’s 100 days completion. Announcing the project, Rishab said, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year."

Meanwhile, Yash is expected to kick off work on KGF 3.

