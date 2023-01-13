Rishab Shetty Expresses Gratitude As Kantara Makes It To Oscars Contention List 2023

Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster film Kantara has achieved yet another milestone after breaking several records at the box office. The film has made it to the contention list of Oscars 2023. On Monday, January 9, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science announced the list of 301 films that are eligible for the 95th Oscars. And, the Rishab Shetty directorial has qualified for the 95th Academy Awards under the Best Picture and Best Actor categories. Now, Netflix shared a video of Rishab Shetty expressing his gratitude to the audience for showering the film with immense love on social media.

In the video, Rishab Shetty can be heard saying in Hindi, “Hi, I am Rishab Shetty, Kantara has qualified for the Best Film and Best Actor contention at the Oscars. I would like to thank all the fans of Kantara. You gave this film a lot of love at theatres and also on Netflix. If you haven’t watched the film yet you can watch it in Hindi on Netflix."

The caption of the post read, “If you heard someone screaming, that’s probably us because Kantara has made it to Oscar’s contention list! We are celebrating, are you?"

Previously, Rishab Shetty revealed that Kantara had made it to the qualification list for the prestigious awards night. He wrote, “We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the Oscars."

For those unaware, this means that the film is eligible for Oscar Members to cast a vote to push it through main nominations. The final nominations for Oscars 2023 will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards will then be held on March 12.

Besides Rishab Shetty, Kantara’s cast also includes Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and others in key roles. The film successfully crossed the Rs 400 crore mark with its gross worldwide collection at the box office.

