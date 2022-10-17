Rishab Shetty Failed The First Attempt At Kambala In Kantara; Know More

Kannada film Kantara is almost unstoppable at the box office with the latest reports indicating that the movie has grossed Rs 113 crores in India alone. The movie has just strengthened the position of Hombale Films as a prestigious banner after it entered the pan-Indian scene with the KGF movies. Lead actor Rishab Shetty, who also wrote and directed Kantara, is expected to soon become the new pan-India star.

Like the norm in most movies with a larger-than-life setting, Kantara also features a dashing entry for Rishab Shetty, which is sure to have garnered whistles at theatres. Rishab’s entry in the movie has him catching the audience’s attention as it has him performing the sport Kambala. Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka. Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi of Karnatakas of Karnataka.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

It is a sport that requires one to be adept as one has to run along with buffaloes as well. Rishab Shetty performs the scene like a professional and his enigmatic entry sets the mood for the remainder of the film. However, you will be amazed to know that Rishab Shetty failed his first attempt at acing the Kombala sport for his entry scene.

In an interview to a media portal post the success of Kantara, he said that he practised Kombala and worked hard to get it right since the entry scene of the hero is one of the most crucial aspects of a movie. However, while shooting, on the first attempt, he said he could not keep pace with the buffaloes and fell in a corner. However, he aced the scene in later attempts as is evident from the electrifying Kombala scene in the movie.

Apart from Kombala, another traditional ritual of the area called Bhoota Kola is also an important part of the film’s narrative.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here