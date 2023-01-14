Rishab Shetty Finally Breaks Silence on Rashmika Mandanna Being ‘Ungrateful’ to Him for Kirik Party

Rishab Shetty has finally reacted to Rashmika Mandanna not mentioning his and Rakshit Shetty’s name while speaking about her career. A few weeks ago, Rashmika was speaking about the success of her debut film Kirik Party but did not mention the production house’s name, Paramvah Studios, nor Rishab’s name, who directed the film. Several fans accused her of being ‘ungrateful’ and was trolled.

Now, Rishab shared his thoughts on Rashmika’s comments and the fan reactions around it. Speaking with on The Bombay Journey for Mashable India, the Kantara actor said, “You don’t mind. Bahut saare artists ko hum log leke aaye, aur humko bahut saare directors aur producers ne opportunity diya hai, toh waisa hi list mein rahenge. Aage kuch nahi bolte (One doesn’t mind. We’ve launched many artists, many directors and producers have given us opportunities, there’s a long list of such people. Let’s say no more)."

Rashmika, in an interview with the same publication, had used air quotes while speaking about Kirik Party. Her gestures were considered ‘disrespectful.’ Rishab had seemingly reacted to her interview while speaking with Gulte. Mentioning the list of actresses he would love to work with, the actor did not mention Rashmila and used air quotes while saying, “Main actors ko script likhne ke baad choose karta hoon, aur mujhe ‘iss’ type ke actress, I don’t like them (I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers. These actors, I don’t like them)."

Kirik Party was one of the most successful Kannada films of 2018. The movie, which marked Rashmika Mandanna’s debut and shot her to fame, also starred Samyukhta Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. As the romantic comedy completed six years recently, its director Rishab Shetty shared a throwback post on his Instagram account and tagged everyone except Rashmika Mandanna amid rumours of feud between them.

