Rishab Shetty Meets Rajinikanth, Touches his Feet After Thalaiva Reviews Kantara

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty had a meeting with Rajinikanth recently, days after the superstar reviewed his film and sang praises of it. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to document those moments. In the first photo, he can be seen touching Thalaiva’s feet and seeking blessings from him. The second photo shows him sitting with the megastar and the two seem to be in a deep discussion. In the third photo, they pose together for the camera.

Kantara has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Even members of the film industry have praised it. A couple of days back, Rajinikanth shared his review of the film. He heaped praises on Rishab Shetty and the entire cast and crew of the film.

While sharing his review of the film on Twitter, the superstar confessed that Rishab Shetty’s Kantara gave him “goosebumps." He also lauded Rishab Shetty’s acting, writing, and directorial skills. While concluding this short review, Rajinikanth also hailed Kantara as a ‘masterpiece of Indian cinema.’

His tweet read, “The unknown is more than the known" no one could have said this better in cinema than

@hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps

@shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema"

Replying to this, Rishab wrote, “Dear

@rajinikanth sir 😍 you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir 🙏❤️"

Set in the 19th century, Kantara chronicles the epic fight for land between the forest department and the locals of Karnataka. Alongside Risbah Shetty, who has penned, directed, and also acted in the film, Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.

