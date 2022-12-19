Rishab Shetty Reacts After Anil Kapoor Tells Kantara Star To Make His Next Film With Him

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty has Bollywood’s attention! A few days ago, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about feeling envious of the Kannada actor. It was soon followed by a glorious review of Kantara by Hrithik Roshan. And now, Anil Kapoor has expressed his wish to work with him on his next project.

The legendary actor reached out to Rishab during Pinkvilla’s round table discussion. In the promo of their Performers of 2022 roundtable, Anil appeared to be praising Rishab for his work when he said, “Next picture mere saath bana (make your next film with me)." His demand left everyone including Rishab in splits.

Anil isn’t the only one who wants to work with Rishab. Nawaz, besides expressing his jealousy towards Rishab, said he would like to collaborate with the Kannada actor-filmmaker in the future. Speaking with India Today, Nawaz said he was open to the opportunity of working with Rishab in the future.

Advertisement

Following the success of Kantara, Rishab is being invited to participate on numerous roundtables in which he is sharing his take on the film, the changing tides in Kannada cinema and more.

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty’s film, made on a modest budget, demonstrated that all that is required for critical and commercial success is a good script. It not only did well for itself, but it went on to break numerous box office records.

The film is penned and helmed by Rishab Shetty. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film stars Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar G and Sapthami Gowda in crucial roles. Over the course of several weeks, the Hindi version faced off against several Bollywood releases. Many well-known people have praised the movie, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Dhanush and Anushka Shetty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here