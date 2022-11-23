Rishab Shetty Refuses to Work With Rashmika Mandanna? When Samantha Spoke About Naga Chaitanya's 'First Wife'

Actor-director Rishabh Shetty’s popularity has skyrocketed after the success of his recent film Kantara, which continues to rule the box office even after an almost two-month-long run in cinema halls. While Kantara remains in the limelight for its impressive run, Rishabh recently made headlines after he took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna for an old interview, which recently resurfaced on the internet.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty Refuses to Work With Rashmika Mandanna? Kantara Star Says ‘I Don’t Like…’

Since the joint announcement of their divorce in October last year, Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have constantly been grabbing the headlines for their personal lives. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it.

In a video posted on the official handle of MTV Roadies, Shalin Bhanot is seen showcasing his skills as a ‘professional actor.’He is seen switching emotions in a jiffy. Next, we see the judges asking him to show his angry side, to which he responds, “Why would I get angry?"

Kantara will be available on Amazon Prime from tomorrow, November 24. The film will stream in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez’s social media accounts mysteriously blacked out on Wednesday. Several fans noticed that all the posts disappeared from her Instagram account, including her wedding pictures with Ben Affleck, and the profile picture also went blank. As for Twitter, while her tweets remained, the display picture and her profile banner turned black. Her Facebook profile projected a similar picture.

