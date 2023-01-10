Rishab Shetty Reveals The 'Inspirational' Actor Whose Style He Copied In College Days

Kantara marked the recent cinematic phenomenon to have come out from the realms of Kannada cinema. The action-thriller has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Everything about Rishab’s performance, including his appearance, was lauded by the masses. But did you know that he used to copy the style of Kollywood star Suriya in real life?

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rishab revealed that he used to copy the Soorarai Pottru actor’s style, especially his hairstyles. During the interview, the actor played a game where he was shown the faces of famous stars from the south film industry and asked if he had any fond memories of the shown actors. Towards the end of the segment, he was shown a placard with Suriya’s face. Rishab then shared, “During my college days, we used to copy him a lot from his hairstyles, hair spikes, and walking style. At the time, his films such as Ghanjini, Nandha, Pithmagan with Vikram Sir and a lot of other films. He still loves to experiment and is doing amazing films. He is such an inspirational man."

Meanwhile, on Monday, January 9, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science announced the list of 301 films that are eligible for the 95th Academy awards. And Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty have expressed their excitement after Kantara received two Oscar qualifications. “We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received two Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the Oscars," wrote Rishab on Twitter.

Advertisement

Kantara has qualified for the Best Picture and Best Actor categories at the 95th Academy Awards. According to Variety, a total of 9,579 eligible voting members will cast their votes between January 12 and January 17. The official nominations will then be announced on January 24.

Read all the Latest Movies News here