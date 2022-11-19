Rishab Shetty Reveals Why He Wore Jeans And Not A Panche When He Met Rajinikanth

Rishab Shetty’s meeting with legendary actor Rajinikanth, after the stupendous success of Kantara, was widely reported by media outlets. And, photos of the actor-duo have also been doing the rounds on the internet ever since. Upon meeting Rishab, Rajinikanth greeted him with a specially embroidered shawl, as well as a gold chain, and was all praise for his blockbuster Kannada film. The veteran actor even went on to say that he had not seen a movie like Kantara in years. However, those who have been following all the promotional campaigns of Kantara may have noticed a change in Rishab’s attire when he met Rajinikanth.

Rishab always donned a panche, a non-stitched cloth wrapped around the legs and knotted around the waist, for every promotional event for the action thriller. According to reports, his wife, Pragathi, had specially prepared a set of panche for the promotion of Kantara, and the actor followed the same dress code throughout the campaign.

However, in his photos with Rajinikanth, he is seen wearing jeans. And, eagle-eyed users were quick to notice the same and also asked him why he ditched his dress code for his meeting with the Annaatthe actor. Now, Rishab Shetty has finally revealed the reason behind it. He shared that he came to meet Rajinikanth directly from the airport, and he had chosen to wear jeans on the flight for his comfort. So, he met Rajinikanth wearing the same jeans. However, he also said that after seeing his pictures with the legendary actor, he felt that he should have donned a panche for this meeting as well.

Meanwhile, Kantara, after its glorious run at the box office, is ready to head for an OTT release. According to a report by the Economic Times, Kantara is likely to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next week. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

