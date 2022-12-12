Home » News » Movies » Rishab Shetty Says Rajinikanth's Reaction To Kantara 'Unexpected', Was 'Shivering' When Kamal Haasan Called

Rishab Shetty Says Rajinikanth's Reaction To Kantara 'Unexpected', Was 'Shivering' When Kamal Haasan Called

Rishab Shetty opened up about meeting Rajinikanth after he praised Kantara and spoke with Kamal Haasan over the phone about the movie.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 20:11 IST

Bengaluru, India

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty met Rajinikanth in October.
Kantara fame Rishab Shetty met Rajinikanth in October.

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty opened up about the reactions he got from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after they watched the Kannada film. It is no secret that Rajinikanth not only praised the film on Twitter but also hosted him at his home. It was also later revealed that Kamal also thoroughly enjoyed the film. Now, speaking with Netflix India about the film, Rishab revealed the emotions he experienced when the legendary actors praised his film.

“Rajini sir is a mass-appealing superstar and on the other hand, Kamal sir, whom we call the God of performance (because of) the kind of content he has brought to the Indian cinema industry. So, I got the same kind of energy from both of them. They asked me what (work) had you done. I have a lot to do further," he said.

Advertisement

Speaking about Rajinikanth, Rishab said that the actor made him feel comfortable when they met at his home. “I had a one-hour visit with Rajini sir and we discussed a lot about the scenes and Rajini sir appreciated my performance."

About Kamal, the Kannada actor said, “Kamal sir called me immediately after watching the movie, and also, we had a legendary person here, Girish Karnad sir. He had a movie named Kaddu. That is also a wood forest. So, that is a very inspirational movie for Kamal sir. He created something else by getting inspired by it. He was telling me about that inspiration and that Kantara would also be an inspiration. For the first time, a superstar called me, I was vibrating and shivering a lot."

RELATED NEWS

Kantara has received praise from across industries. From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Hrithik Roshan, several stars praised Rishab Shetty for the film and his performance. The film was also recently released on streaming platforms and got love from the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 12, 2022, 20:11 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 20:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Melts Hearts With Ravishing Photos From Maldives Vacation, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In Bright Pink Floral Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Racy Bikinis