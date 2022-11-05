Rishab Shetty Shares Photo of His Favourite Actor From Kannada Movie Pedro

Actor Rishab Shetty is a well-known face of the Kannada film industry. He is best known for his critical and commercial blockbusters like Kirik Party, Bell Bottom, Ricky, Hero, and many more. His latest release, Kantara, was a huge commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. The actor who is quite active on social media recently re-shared a post of director Natesh Hegde and his post is currently garnering the attention of his fans.

Natesh Hegde shared a picture of Pedro actor Gopal Hegde where he is seen signing an autograph. Sharing the picture Naresh wrote, “Who knew he would become an actor at the age of 57 and sign an autograph! Dharamshala International Film Festival, thank you for all the love."

Re-sharing this post, the Kantara actor wrote, “Wow my favorite actor". He also used the hashtags Pedro, Gopal Hegde and Natesh Hegde in his post.

Pedro is a 2021 crime mystery drama written and directed by Natesh Hegde along with Rishab Shetty. The movie revolved around a remote village in Southern India, Pedro. An outcast and a drunken man accidentally kills a cow and the following chain of events pit him against the entire community.

The film featured Gopal Hegde in the lead role, Ramakrishna Bhat Dundi, Raj B Shetty, Medini Kelamane, and Nagaraj Hegde playing the supporting roles. The cinematography of the movie has been done by Vikas Urs while the editing has been handled by Paresh Kamdar and Natesh Hegde. The film was a huge success at the box office and made it to the Busan International Film Festival.

