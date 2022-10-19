Rishab Shetty Shares Why Viewers Loved Kantara, Says ‘They Wanted Grounded and Realistic Stories'

Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine at the moment post the success of his recent release Kantara. Apart from receiving rave reviews, the Kannada drama has also done exceedingly well at the box office. While the audience is loving the action-thriller flick, those who haven’t watched it yet are wondering what strike a chord with the audience. Now, the filmmaker-actor has spoken about what type of content the audience wants to watch.

Rishab talked about his latest hit Kantara’s ‘USP’, which he said was the connection between nature and humans. He said that Kantara addresses that ‘in detail through a folk lore’ and so people have loved the film. Written, directed and fronted by Rishab, the Kannada period action thriller was released on September 30.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

While speaking with Zoom Digital, Rishab said, “The people of India are sentimental. They love stories rooted in our culture and ethos. Filmmakers elsewhere thought that such desi stories will not work and they should make something with more western sensibilities, films that are more commercial in nature. However, audience kuch aur hi soch rahi hai (is thinking something else). They want grounded, rooted, regional village, realistic stories on the silver screen.

Rishab said that the Indian audience love ‘stories rooted in our culture’. He also added that filmmakers thought ‘desi stories’ won’t work and instead wanted to try content with ‘Western sensibilities’.

The film director also talked about the awareness of Kannada films, and said, “In the 70s and 80s there was a superstar Dr Rajkumar, whose films got dubbed into multiple languages, such was his stardom. Humara legacy bhi hai, but har industry mein ups and downs hota hai (We also have our legacy but every industry has its ups and downs) Toh after KGF 2, people suddenly had a renewed interest in Kannada films. It is a good thing."

Advertisement

Kantara is witnessing a dream run at the box office despite clashing with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather on the big screen. With an average start on its opening day, the Kannada film picked up momentum from its second day after getting positive reviews from audiences and film critics alike. The action thriller, which was reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 16 crores, managed to gross over Rs 50 crores within seven days of its release.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here