Rishab Shetty Skips Tagging Rashmika Mandanna on Kirik Party Post Amid Feud; Fans Say 'Once Dead...'

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party was one of the most successful Kannada films of 2018. The movie, which marked Rashmika Mandanna’s debut and shot her to fame, also starred Rakshit Shetty, Samyukhta Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. As the romantic comedy completed six years, Rishab Shetty shared a throwback post and tagged everyone except Rashmika Mandanna amid rumours of feud between them.

On Friday, the Kantara actor took to his Instagram handle to share a lot of pictures from the sets of his iconic film as well as some stills. Several of the snaps showed Rishab Shetty behind the camera and Rakshit Shetty riding a bike in his rugged avatar. Additionally, Shetty penned the caption in Kannada which loosely translated to, “Even after six years of Kirik Party. your noise is still echoing in the ears. Makes me look back again. Thank you to everyone who was part of this celebration!" Rishab Shetty tagged Rakshit Shetty, but didn’t include Rashmika Mandanna’s name.

Responding to the post, one of the fans wrote, referring to Rashmika Mandanna, “Once dead is always dead. Should never remember them. RIP Sanvi. Give respect and take respect. Karma lottery. Hope you will learn from your mistakes. Keep everything aside, at least respect those wonderful people because of whom you called an artist today. Very much annoyed by your attitude Rashmika." Another one commented, “Happy to see photos without the lady who passed comments without mentioning the names of people who helped her."

For the unversed, the rumors of a possible feud between the two celebs have been afloat ever since Rashmika Mandanna refused to name the production house that had roped her in for her debut film. The production house being Paramvah Studios, co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, a dear friend of Rishab Shetty. Owing to that interview with Curly Tales, Rashmika received a lot of flak on social media.

