Rishab Shetty-Starrer Harikathe Alla Girikathe Trailer Time Revealed. Details Inside

The wait is finally over as the trailer of Rishab Shetty-starrer Harikathe Alla Girikathe will be out today. The trailer will be rolled out on the Anand Audio YouTube channel at 4 pm. Along with a poster of the film, the Twitter handle of Anand Audio has hared the details of the trailer release, on June 13. “Rishab Shetty’s Harikathe Alla Girikathe Trailer Will be Out Tomorrow at 4:05 PM. Stay Tuned to https://goo.gl/JtObUW," the tweet read.

A song titled Junior Monalisa from the film was released last month. The official video has so far garnered over 32 lakh views. It has been sung and composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, while the lyrics have been penned by Trilok Trivikram. Fans are in love with Vaibhav’s vocals as well as Rishab’s portrayal in the song. “How can Vasuki Vaibhav Amaze everyone every time? what a song man, he keeps it simple, melodious and fantastic always," a fan commented, while another one wrote, “Storytelling in a song with a beautiful music engages the audience more in the theatres." “Simple and pleasant music score," a third wrote.

Fans also praised Rishab for his stunning performance in the song, further expressing that they can’t wait for the movie to get released.

Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj’s Sandesh Productions in association with Rishab’s Rishab Shetty Films, Harikathe Alla Girikathe will hit the theatres on June 23. The film has been directed by filmmaker duo Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh.

The trailer, which is slated to release today, will most likely turn the expectations of the fans a notch higher.

On the work front, Rishab was last seen in Raj B Shetty’s Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Along with his upcoming release, the actor-director has also been working on his next directorial outing, Kantara.

