Rishab Shetty Takes Dig at Those Who Call Kantara 'Low-Budget' Film, Says 'It's My Biggest Movie'

Rishab Shetty doesn’t agree with those who believe his latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara was a “low-budget" movie. Kantara was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, and went on to collect more than Rs 400 crore at the box office in all languages. The film has been declared as one of the most successful films of the year.

However, speaking about the film’s budget, Rishab Shetty in an interview said that for him, Kantara is a big-budget film. “My last film was just 10 percent of Kantara’s budget. So compared to that, Kantara is definitely a big-budget film for me," he was quoted as saying by Track Tollywood.

Kantara was originally released on September 30 and its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam hit the theatres a couple of weeks later. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The Hindi version gave tough competition to several Bollywood releases over the weeks. Several celebrities including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shilpa Shetty have heaped praise on the film.

Advertisement

Most recently, cinema legend Kamal Haasan showered praise on Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Haasan revealed that one film that “blew" his mind in 2022 was Kantara. In an interview with Film Companion, praising Rishab Shetty’s directorial, Haasan said, “Kantara is a great example. I am happy because I also belong to the Kannada film industry. So, I think the clouds have parted and more and more people are thinking differently in Karnataka, the land which gave Vamsa Vriksha, Ondanondu Kaladalli and Kaadu, films like that. Those days are returning, that’s what I feel."

Read all the Latest Movies News here