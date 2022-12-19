Rishab Shetty to Sapthami Gowda, How Much Kantara Cast Earned For Their Roles

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is now streaming on OTT after a glorious run at the box office. Along with KGF: Chapter 2 and 777 Charlie this year, Kantara has been instrumental in revolutionising Kannada cinema and bringing the industry national recognition. The folklore and mythical demigod-oriented story of Kantara was loved by the audience, who found it different from the conventional and the movie turned out to be a huge success. Hence, there has been a lot of curiosity among fans about the movie. Now, the remuneration of actors in the movie has come to the fore and we are here to tell you exactly that.

Kishore, who plays Deputy Range Forest Officer Murali, is initially presented as an antagonist who is at loggerheads with lead actor Rishab Shetty but turns out to be a positive character towards the end. Kishore took home Rs 1 crore for his role.

Pramod Shetty played the role of Sudhakara in the film. Pramod has been a part of some blockbuster movies like Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Kirik Party and Avane Srimannarayan. He charged Rs 60 lakh for his role in the film.

Achyuth Kumar, who was also seen in this year’s other smashing hit KGF 2, played the king’s descendant and the main antagonist in the film. He took home Rs 40 lakh for his role.

Lead actress Sapthami Gowda, who won hearts with her charm and played a forest officer, caught between her duty and her love towards her village, received Rs 1 crore for Kantara.

Rishab not only played the lead role but also directed the movie. He was largely responsible for the success of the film and Hombale films paid him Rs. 4 crores to direct and star in the film. Kantara was made within a budget of Rs 16 crores and collected Rs. 406.75 crores gross worldwide.

