Rishab Shetty Visited Dharmasthala Temple Before Commencing Shooting For Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara hit the theatres on September 30 and has been performing well at the box office. On its opening day, the adventure thriller film grossed Rs 4.6 crore. The second day witnessed a jump in its collection as the film minted over Rs 7 crore. On its third day, Kantara did a business of Rs 8.5 crores. Overall, in its first weekend, the Rishab Shetty directorial did a gross collection of Rs 22.3 crore.

The newly released film has been shot across various locations in Karnataka, including Kundapur. Ahead of commencing the shoot of Kantara, actor-director Rishab Shetty visited the Dharmasthala Temple, located in Dharmasthala city of Dakshin Kannada district. Bangalore Times reported that Rishab went there to seek Lord Manjunatheshwara’s blessings before kicking off Kantara’s shoot.

Every year, a lot of devotees from different parts of the country visit this temple to seek Lord Manjunatheshwara’s blessings. The famous Shiva temple is considered to be a symbol of unity.

In Kantara, apart from Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad are playing key roles. The film has received rave reviews from the audiences.

Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara also found an admirer in Prabhas. The Baahubali star said, “Thoroughly enjoyed watching #Kantara, especially, the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you’ll all success!"

Kantara clashed with Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram Vedha at the box office. The plot of the film, written by Rishab Shetty, focuses on a rural community, based on the southern coast of Karnataka, which wishes to reclaim the lands that originally belonged to them. Rishab plays the lead role of Shiva in the movie.

Besides Kantara, Rishabh Shetty will next be seen essaying a pivotal role in Bell Bottom 2. The film, which is directed by Jayatheertha, will premiere on October 17. Rishab also has other films, including Rudraprayag, Laughing Buddha and Nathuram, in the pipeline.

